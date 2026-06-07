Peddi’s Janhvi Kapoor gets support from Ashika Ranganath over her objectification in film: ‘Blame the system’

The ongoing debate around Peddi has sparked strong reactions on social media, with Ashika Ranganath stepping in to defend Janhvi Kapoor and highlight concerns beyond individual performances.

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Ashika Ranganath's take on Peddi controversy (PC: Twitter)

The discussion around Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Peddi has intensified online, with strong reactions coming from both audiences and people within the film industry. The debate centers on how Janhvi Kapoor’s character is portrayed in the movie and whether it reflects a wider issue in commercial cinema. While criticism continues to circulate on social media, support has also started to emerge for the actress. One of the most notable voices is Ashika Ranganath, who has stepped forward to defend Janhvi Kapoor and shift attention toward how films are written and produced.

What did Ashika Ranganath say about Janhvi Kapoor?

Ashika Ranganath, known for her work across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, addressed the ongoing backlash through her Instagram Stories. She spoke in support of Janhvi Kapoor and emphasized that actors often do not control how their characters are written or presented on screen.

She pointed out that many female roles in mainstream films are shaped in a way that primarily supports the male lead rather than giving women fully developed characters. According to her, the issue should not be directed at actors who perform these roles but rather at the system that continues to approve such storytelling patterns. Her message suggested that performers often take up available opportunities in big films to reach wider audiences, even when the writing does not fully support their character depth.

Why is Peddi facing criticism?

The controversy around Peddi began after viewers reacted strongly to the way Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyyamma, has been portrayed. Many online users have raised concerns about what they describe as the excessive focus on physical presentation in certain scenes.

Some viewers also pointed to romantic sequences in the film that have sparked debate. One particular scene involving Ram Charan’s character has been widely discussed on social media, with users questioning how consent and emotional context were handled in the storytelling. The scene has led to comparisons with another moment in the film where similar behavior is treated very differently in tone. These discussions have added to the growing conversation about representation and responsibility in mainstream cinema.

How did the director respond to the backlash?

Following the online criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology addressing audience concerns. He stated that cinema should always aim to entertain and respect viewers without causing discomfort.

He acknowledged that feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi had been received and taken seriously. The director also confirmed that changes would be made where necessary. He further expressed regret if any part of the film was perceived in a way that felt inappropriate or disrespectful to audiences.

How is Peddi performing at the box office?

Despite the ongoing debate, Peddi continues to show strong performance in theatres. The film, which features Ram Charan along with Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, has managed to cross approximately Rs 190 crore worldwide. The box office numbers indicate that audience interest remains high even as discussions around its content continue online.

What does this controversy reflect about the industry?

The debate around Peddi has once again highlighted long-standing conversations in cinema about how female characters are written and presented. While some viewers focus on specific scenes, others see it as part of a broader industry pattern. Ashika Ranganath’s comments have added another layer to this discussion by emphasizing structural issues rather than individual performances.