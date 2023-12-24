Home

Pehchaan: A Groundbreaking Talk Show Hosted by Mahesh Bhatt Unveils The Lives of 13 Prominent Sikhs of India

Mahesh Bhatt on his new talk show 'Pehchaan': "I see myself as a new person after knowing these gentlemen and feel like I'm reborn after each interaction"

Mahesh Bhatt brings the stories of renowned Sikhs on screen with ‘Pehchaan – The Unscripted Show on SonyLIV. Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt redefines the talk show landscape with the series, “Pehchaan: The Unscripted Show” which was released on SonyLIV. In collaboration with producers Vinay Bhardwaj and Asees Chadha, and under the visionary direction of Suhrita Das, Pehchaan promises to be an unprecedented and heart-touching journey into the lives of 13 prominent Sikhs of India.

Mahesh Bhatt’s Distinctive Touch:

Known for his ability to draw out raw emotions and untold stories, Mahesh Bhatt transforms “Pehchaan” into a captivating and thought-provoking experience. He said, “Someone who has heard of sugar will not know what it tastes like. Pehchaan has to be experienced. And though it is being pegion-holed as a chat show in the minds of many, but it’s much more than that. It is a very powerful emotional quotient which moves you and leaves you teary-eyed. What the Indian Entertainment landscape lacks is intimate, upheld back conversations.”

He continues, “Pehchaan hurls you into the hearts of people in their most vulnerable moments and from there you see them climb rung by rung towards hope. These brave men have beard their hearts and spoke to me with heartfelt candor about their beautiful lives as they ploughed through from “unbeautiful” moments. These are the stories of lives led with courage and integrity – an inspiration to anyone who watches it. I see myself as a new person after knowing these gentlemen and feel like I’m reborn after each interaction.”

Known for films like Ab Dilli Dur Nahin and Darsheel Safary starrer Hukus Bukus, producer Vinay Bhardwaj opens up about his latest show Pehchaan. He mentioned, “The hallmark of “Pehchaan” lies in its ability to delve beyond the surface, inviting viewers to witness heart-touching conversations that have never been seen before on Indian television. With more than 13 episodes filled with powerful narratives, the show aims to showcase the incredible spirit of these Sikhs who have left an indelible mark on the country.”

Unveiling the Unseen Stories:

With Pehchaan, Mahesh Bhatt engages in candid and soul-stirring conversations with individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields. From business magnates and artists to social activists and sports icons, each episode of “Pehchaan” is designed to unravel the untold stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped the lives of these exceptional Sikhs. The show will have more seasons to follow covering royal families, Brahmins and many other extraordinary people from different walks of life.

