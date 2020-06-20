Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin that premiered on Amazon Prime Video has been leaked online on piracy site Tamilrockers. Within a few hours of its release, the film was available in a high definition (HD) version of the film. With the leak, it might affect the viewership on Amazon and as per the speculation, the production house is planning to file a complaint against the site. Also Read - Aarya Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The film is a psychological thriller that features an eerie-looking mask man. Keerthy will be seen as a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous and physically demanding journey to unravel a mystery from her past and save her loved ones.

Earlier films such as Ponmagal Vandhal, Aarya, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.