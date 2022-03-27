Nawazuddin Siddiqui on The Kashmir Files: The Kashmir Files, a film about the migration and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, was released in theatres on March 11 and performed exceedingly well at the box office. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has stated that he has not yet seen The Kashmir Files, but that he will do so soon. He also spoke out in support of any filmmaker’s right to make films based on their own beliefs, as well as the film’s opposition from a portion of Bollywood.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 16: Anupam Kher Starrer Continues To Run Strong, Likely To Cross Rs 225 Crore

During the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit, Nawazuddin was asked why will he watch the movie to which he said, “People are watching it, so I will also watch it.” He was also questioned if the film is being opposed by a certain section of Bollywood. He responded, “That is something I am completely unaware of. However, each filmmaker has his or her own style and point of view when it comes to filmmaking. He produced a good film from his point of view. Others will make films in the future from their own views. And that’s fantastic. Also Read - Complaint Filed Against Vivek Agnihotri In Mumbai For His ‘Bhopali Means Homosexual’ Remark

He continued, “When a director creates a film, he or she does so from his or her own unique point of view. Even in films based on true events, any director should be able to contribute their own perspective. I can’t say much more about this because I haven’t seen the movie.” Also Read - 'Meri Film Ko Bhi Duba Diya': Akshay Kumar on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is a huge success. The film is based on the realities of Kashmiri Pandits during the turmoil in Kashmir in 1990 and is expected to gross over Rs 250 crore in the coming days. The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmir’s Pandit community is based on interviews done with the genocide’s first-generation survivors. It’s a terrible account of the grief, suffering, and trauma experienced by Kashmiri pandits, as well as eye-opening facts about religion, politics, and humanity.

While on the work front, Nawazuddin will star alongside Tara Sutaria-Tiger Shroff starter Heropanti 2. He’s also finished filming for Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru, alongside Avneet Kaur. In addition to these, he has Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Bole Chudiyan in the works.

