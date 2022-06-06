Perfume Ad Row: Bollywood celebs and ad gurus have strongly reacted to the perfume ad controversy that sparked a nationwide social media outrage. A perfume ad has been criticized by netizens for promoting gender violence against women and promoting sexism. Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Pritish Nandy slammed the ad and its maker for the insensitive and uncouth content encouraging rape culture in the society. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also responded to the public furore on the distasteful and atrocious ads and urged YouTube and Twitter to take down the ads from their platforms. Bollywood celebs and social media users welcomed the move by the ministry as a step in the right direction.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin Meera Chopra Reveals Having a Hard Time at Cannes: ‘Sourcing Clothes Became a Tough Task’

Check out the social media reactions of Bollywood celebs:

This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… DOES EVERYONE THINK RAPE IS A JOKE? Revelatory! This brand, the agency that made this ad need to be sued for the filth they’re serving. https://t.co/M3YjbljAYN — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 4, 2022

Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 4, 2022

What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 4, 2022

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Shocked and appalled by the insensitivity of this commercial. How could the entire team associated with this project think this was ok to make and showcase? Kudos to the viewers for calling it out and the regulatory bodies for taking appropriate action.” Richa Chadha also criticized the ad and the brand for normalizing rape as if it were a joke. Replying to Richa’s tweet, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!”

Farhan Akhtar Slams Gang Rape Innuendo Ad

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhatar tweeted, “What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray ‘gang rape’ innuendo ads..!! Shameful.” Ad Guru-filmmaker Pritish Nandy stated, “Under normal circumstances, I’m against all kinds of censorship. But, in this particular case, I have a strong view because India has a terrible record of crimes against women. Anything that could instigate, legitimise or make fun of violence against women must be taken down.” Ad man Piyush Pandey opined, “It’s an idiotic, uncouth and totally irresponsible ad. Disgusting to say the least. Things have to be done tastefully. Romance needs to be handled tastefully. And in an acceptable norm of the society.”



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had earlier told that the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has also found the videos in violation of its guidelines and asked the advertiser to suspend the advertisement on an immediate basis.

