Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Teaser: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s Twisted Love Story is Set to Take New Turns – WATCH

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba serves as a follow-up to ‘Haseen Dilruba’, which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Take a look at the teaser here.

Netflix announces the sequel of the hit romantic-thriller show ‘Haseen Dillruba.’ The OTT platform on Thursday also released the trailer of the show on the official Instagram handle. The show which is titled ‘Phir Ayi Hasseen Dillruba’ features Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The brief teaser offers a sneak peek into the upcoming sequel, featuring the iconic song ‘Ek Haseena Thi’ from the cult classic movie ‘Karz’ playing in the background.

Taking to Instagram, the official platform of Netflix shared the teaser and captioned, “Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!” As soon as the teaser went up, fans started to spam the comment section as they were way too excited to see Vikrant and Taapsee once again.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role. The film’s logline reads, After the success of Haseen Dillruba, the story continues… Now residing in the city of Agra, Rani lives as a paying guest and Rishu lives under the alias Ravi Varma. While the city is facing its struggles with a broken barrage, heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna River, Rishu and Rani are trying their best to avoid attention and plan their escape for their happily ever after.

Will they manage to evade the cops this time as well? as per the film’s press release. The creators of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba said in a statement from the PR team, “We’re thrilled to embark on another exhilarating chapter of romance and suspense with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba! With the overwhelming love we’ve received for the first part, we couldn’t be more excited to announce the continuation of this gripping saga.

As we delve deeper into the tangled web of love, betrayal, and mystery, we’re delighted to welcome the immensely talented Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill to our exciting world. So, buckle up, because the romance and thrill is far from over!” ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ is a sequel to ‘Haseen Dilruba’, which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the official release date is still awaited.

