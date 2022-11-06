Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif’s Horror Comedy Witnesses Growth, Collects Rs 2.75 Crore – Check Detailed Reports

Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 2: Katrina Kaif starrer horror comedy Phone Bhoot released on Friday, November 5, 2022. The film, which roughly debuted in 1400 theatres, earned Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. Phone Bhoot also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as two ignorant ghostbusters in the film, who are approached by the ghost – Katrina Kaif. They then defeat Jackie Shroff’s portrayal of an opponent who is equally entertaining.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh believes that the movie needs a little extra push to have a respectable weekend take. He wrote, “#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz.”

PHONE BHOOT DAY 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/jp8UytQWWu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2022

Phone Bhoot v/s Mili v/s Double XL Box Office Clash

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s survival drama Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi’s Double XL were released alongside horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Both movies failed to grab the attention of movie enthusiasts. Contrarily, the Hindi dub of the Kannada movie Kantara has become this week’s top choice among moviegoers.



About Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani produced and Gurmmeet Singh directed the comedy-horror film Phone Bhoot for Excel Entertainment. Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff play supporting parts in the film in addition to Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Watch this space for further box office updates on Phone Bhoot!