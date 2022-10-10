Phone Bhoot Trailer Review: The trailer of Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot is here and as expected, it’s as hilarious as it can get. Also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in goofy roles, the film seems to be promising a lot of fun and entertainment. Phone Bhoot, directed by Gurmmet Singh, is a horror comedy. While Katrina plays the ‘bhoot‘ who has a ‘business idea’, Siddhant and Ishaan play the ‘police’ who are on a mission to provide ‘moksha’ to the lost spirits in the world. However, like any other story with a good deed, even they face challenges when Atmaram comes into their lives.Also Read - Netizens Flood Internet With Nepotism Jokes And Memes on Ishaan Khatter After Phone Bhoot Announcement

Jackie Shroff turns the villain in Phone Bhoot and as it appears from the trailer, he plays the role of an exorcist of some sort. The most interesting scene in the trailer features Sheeba Chaddha and Katrina though. Towards the end of the trailer, Sheeba who plays the role of a 'bhatakti aatma' can't pronounce 'moksha' properly in Hindi and that's when Katrina's bhoot asks her "Tumhari Hindi weak hai?"

The trailer shows many deranged spirits, some of them holding the traditional avatars of the ghosts as we have seen in the Ramsay Brothers’ movies, and some totally breaking those stereotypes (read Katrina). Another striking part of the film is that it uses many references to popular Hindi films including ‘Koi… Mil Gaya (2003)’ and Siddhant‘s own ‘Gully Boy (2019).’

WATCH THE TRAILER OF PHONE BHOOT HERE:

Phone Bhoot is yet another offering in the same genre after the success of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film looks funny and definitely provides something fresh in the times of big-period dramas and hugely-budgeted films. Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is hitting the theatres on November 4. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Phone Bhoot!