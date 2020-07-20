Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter are all set to collaborate for a horror-comedy Phone Bhoot directed by Gurmeet Singh, and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. On Monday, the first look of the film Phonebhoot was released which sees the three actors dressed in black tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their faces. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Still Uses a 'Pencil And Ruler', Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His Co-Star Has a Childlike Persona

Phone Bhoot will start shooting later this year 2020 soon after things get normal. Its first look was shared before the lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share a video of Katrina, Siddhant and Ishaan showing different crazy reactions. He wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL… #KatrinaKaif, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #IshaanKhatter to head the cast of #PhoneBhoot, a horror comedy… Directed by Gurmmeet Singh… Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar… Filming will begin later this year… 2021 release."

Phone Bhoot’s producer Farhan Akhtar also shared the first look. He tweeted, “The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in your nearest cinema in 2021.”

Talking about the actors, Ishaan has A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli in his kitty, Siddhant will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Shakun Batra’s untitled next. Katrina will be essaying in Sooryavanshi.