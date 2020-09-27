Bollywood drug case: Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh have been interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for hours. Before ending the interrogation, the NCB officials have seized the mobile phones of these actors for more clues in the drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash’s phone has also been taken into possession by the officials. The NCB has also seized the mobile phones of Jaya Saha, and Simon Khambata. Also Read - NCB Interrogation in Drug Case: Sources Say Deepika Padukone Broke Down Thrice During Questioning



The NCB officials are working on finding more drug peddlers after questioning Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simon Khambata, Jaya Saha and Karishma Prakash. The Deputy Director-General of NCB said no new summons have been issued on Saturday.

Deepika Padukone confesses drug chats

Deepika has accepted WhatsApp chats with Karishma Prakash where the actor uses words like ‘maal’, ‘hash’, ‘weed’. However, she has denied consuming or supplying drugs to anyone else.

Shraddha Kapoor confesses partying with Sushant Singh Rajput

Shraddha Kapoor was interrogated on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for more than six hours and has admitted to partying with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his farmhouse but denied consuming drugs. During the questioning, Shraddha told the NCB that after the release of the film Chhichhore, a party was held at Pavana farmhouse. Zee News quoted her as saying, “We reached around 3 pm in the afternoon. After lunch, we reached the island through a boat where the party was held till late night with full music. But I did not take any drugs at that party”.

She even told the NCB that she has seen Sushant used to take drugs in his vanity van and sometimes on the sets during the shooting of the film.

Sara Ali Khan denies consuming drugs

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star from Kedarnath, has also refused that she consumed any drugs and refuted Rhea Chakraborty’s claims in her interrogation. Sara Ali Khan was summoned based on Rhea’s testimony that she consumed drugs along with actor Rakul Preet Singh

Deepika Padukone was questioned at the Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai’s Colaba, where the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has set up a base. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned yesterday but separately at the NCB’s Ballard Estate office.

The names of Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor were found in WhatsApp chats on the phone of Jaya Saha, who was Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager and a top executive of talent firm Kwan. Jaya Saha has also been questioned by the drug probe agency.