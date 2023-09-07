PHOTO: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's First Janmashtami With Twins

Home

Entertainment

PHOTO: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Celebrate First Krishna Janmashtami With Twins Uyir and Ulag

PHOTO: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Celebrate First Krishna Janmashtami With Twins Uyir and Ulag

The latest photograph shared by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shows twin babies Uyir and Ulag looking adorable in Kasavu dhotis as they sit in front of the traditionally decorated temple.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan celebrate Janmashtami. (Image Credits: Instagram)

South beauty Nayanthara seems to be enjoying the best of both worlds. While her debut Bollywood movie Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan has opened to positive reviews, the diva is also enjoying motherhood for the first time with her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. Adding to the list of firsts, the new parents, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently celebrated their first Krishna Janmashtami with their little bundle of joys. Not just that, the couple took to their official Instagram handles and dropped a sneak peek of the festivities.

Trending Now

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s First Janmashtami With Uyir And Ulag

Vignesh Shivan posted an endearing picture of twins Uyir and Ulag on the photo-sharing app in which they were seen donning Kasavu dhotis. The little munchkins looked absolutely adorable as they sat in front of the temple decorated in a traditional style with flowers and Kolam. The director captioned his latest Insta post, “With our two Krishananssssss ! Such a blessed #KrishnaJayanthi with sooo many beautiful, blessed moments! All the Love to our #Uyir & #Ulag. Happy Krishna Jayanthi hope everyone had a wonderful one with family and friends,”

You may like to read

On the other hand, the Lady Superstar shared the photograph on her Insta stories along with the following words, “Forever grateful to God for my blessings… Wikki, Uriy, Ulag.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)



After being in a live-in relationship for several years, power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in June 2022. Following this, these two welcomed twin baby boys on October 9, 2022, through surrogacy. It is believed that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had registered their marriage back in 2016 but decided to keep it a secret for six years.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Nayanthara recently made her Bollywood debut alongside SRK in Jawan. The project which reached the cinema halls today, September 7 received a good response from the audience on the opening day.

After this, Nayanthara will be a part of R Madhavan and Siddharth’s forthcoming thriller, Test. She further has Iraivan, Thani Oruvan 2, and Lady Superstar 75 in her kitty.

In the meantime, Vignesh Shivan will next be working with the Love Today star Pradeep Ranganathan for an untitled venture. Touted to be a science-fiction romantic comedy, the drama is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES