Shah Rukh Khan's 58th Birthday Bash: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Pooja Dadlani, Suhana Khan and others party hard for Badhshah

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on November 2, he spared no expense in throwing a glitzy party for his friends from the industry, which was met with great excitement. The festivities were well-documented by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to her Instagram stories to share enticing photos of herself and her glamorous girl gang, including Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, all dressed to the nines for the celebration.

For Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday party, Kareena Kapoor Khan, as always, radiated elegance, donning a stunning white off-shoulder satin dress that perfectly accentuated her style. Her loose curls, a sparkling diamond necklace, and a dainty clutch completed her glamorous look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood News (@bollywoodnews044)

On the other hand, Bebo’s sister and actor Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor was nothing short of dazzling in a glittery outfit that undoubtedly made her look like a million bucks, and Amrita Arora opted for a full-sleeved, above-the-knee dress, paired with stylish black heels.

In one of her Instagram posts, Kareena captioned a picture with, “Celebrating cinema…the badshah himself and my dear Pooja.” Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager, shares her birthday with the iconic actor. In another post, the “Jaane Jaan” actress declared, “And badshah, we are ready for you.”

Not to be outdone, Arjun Kapoor also hopped onto Instagram to showcase his party look, appearing dapper in his outfit. His caption exuded enthusiasm, saying, “A night to celebrate the King, the Badshah, the Pathaan of Indian Cinema!!! @iamsrk #SRKDay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani also gave an insight from the party where she was seen all dressed up in a golden gown. She posed with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Pooja shares her birthday with the King Khan and Shanaya. Here’s the photo:

All in all, it was a glamorous and exciting night of celebration, as Bollywood’s finest came together to honor the legendary Shah Rukh Khan on his 58th birthday.

