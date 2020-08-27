Briefly after requesting Mumbai Police for protection on Thursday, policemen were posted outside actor Rhea Chakraborty‘s residence in the city. Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s girlfriend Chakraborty on Thursday requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family as she feels that “there is a threat” to her and her family’s lives. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Rubbishes Rhea Chakraborty's Claim of Sushant Singh Rajput Being Claustrophobic, Shares His Old Video Flying Plane

Take a look at the pictures and videos from Rhea Chakraborty’s building:

Chakraborty posted a video of her father being mobbed by media persons in their building compound on Instagram and said the family needs to step out to cooperate with Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other authorities and the mob makes it difficult.

Rhea captioned the post as, ” This is inside my building compound , The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer ). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED , CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there , no help provided . We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them , no help arrived. How is this family going to live ? We are only asking for assistance , to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily. In covid times , these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thankyou”.

Watch the video:



The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor’s death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.