Pippa Trailer: Ishaan Khatter-Mrunal Thakur’s War Biopic Narrates Indo-Pak War, Bangladesh Liberation – Watch

Pippa Trailer: Ishaan Khatter’s epic war thriller Pippa is generating a lot of curiosity ever since its trailer released on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The epic war actioner narrates the story of the Battle of Garibpur fought between India and Pakistan. It is based on the firsthand account penned in the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The movie will be releasing on November 10, 2023, amid Diwali celebrations. Cinephiles are rooting or the film as they are impressed with the cinematography and production value visible in the trailer. This will be the first intense war drama in Ishaan’s movie career.

WATCH PIPPA TRAILER:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

ISHAAN KHATTER-MRUNAL THAKUR PLAY CRUCIAL ROLES IN PIPPA

Pippa is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history – the Battle of Garibpur, during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971; that was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, and directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film features Ishaan who essays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta. The period drama also features Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The movie is scripted by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa. The soul-stirring music by maestro A.R. Rahman provides an atmospheric backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice. Pippa is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

WHAT IS PIPPA ALL ABOUT!

The action thriller gets its name from the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), which was popularly known as “Pippa,” akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and heroism, and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country, and redefine what it means to be a hero. The trailer takes us back in time, when India fought the Battle of Garibpur, on the eastern front. Captain Balram Singh Mehta assumed command over the squadron after their leader fell during the mission. Along with his siblings, he was on the frontlines of the war and was instrumental in India’s quest for victory. With the battle war cry “We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers, and die like soldiers” acting as a clarion call, Indian forces gave it their all, leading to the liberation of Bangladesh.

PIPPA TO BE WATCHED BY DIGITAL STREAMING USERS IN 240 NATIONS

Manish Menghani, director – content licensing, Prime Video India, said, “Viewers today want to watch films that are not just engaging and relatable, but also stories that are rooted in India. Pippa is a great retelling of real-life events that changed history.” He further added “War stories as a genre hold a universal appeal. Pippa is an incredible narration; based on a true story by war hero Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, which has been masterfully brought to life by Raja Menon. We are delighted to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for the very first time, to bring this intense, powerful, and thrilling wartime story to our customers in India, as well as in 240 countries and territories around the world. I am confident that Pippa will serve as an inspiration for the younger generations.”

PIPPA DEPICTS PATRIOTISM AND CHIVALRY OF WAR HEROES OF 1971

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “Pippa is a fascinating account of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 that led to Bangladesh’s liberation, told through the eyes of Brigadier Balram Mehta. Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu and Soni have essayed their characters flawlessly, and we believe that audiences will be deeply moved by this remarkable story of an entire family on the frontlines of a war. We are absolutely thrilled that, through the reach of Prime Video, we are able to take this beautiful narrative to audiences not only far and wide within our country, but all around the world.” Ronnie Screwvala said, “Pippa is more than a wartime movie for me; it is a salute to the Indian brave hearts whose courage, fearlessness, and patriotism are the reason why India continues to remain a strong and powerful nation today. To be able to narrate a true story on screen is never easy, and when it is a story about war and war heroes, the stakes just get higher. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Prime Video premiere this wonderful movie directly on its service, taking Pippa to the world.”

PIPPA IS A TRIBUTE TO INDIAN ARMED FORCES

Director Raja Krishna Menon shared, “When I read Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta’s book ‘The Burning Chaffees’, I was absolutely certain that this inspiring and lesser-known story of triumph, needed to be shared with the world. I believe we have been able to create an apt tribute to our armed forces, by bringing to life this story that is hidden in the annals of our rich history. I would like to thank Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for believing in my vision and I am eternally grateful to Ishaan, Mrunal, Priyanshu, Soni Ji, the entire crew and every member of the cast who have given it their all. With Prime Video, I am confident that Pippa will be well received by audiences within India as well around the world.”

