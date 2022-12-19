Piyush Mishra Calls Out Bollywood’s ‘Foolishness’ on Debacle of Recent Films: ‘South Film Industry Has More IQ’

Piyush Mishra recently called out Bollywood's 'Foolishness' on debacle of recent films and said 'South film industry has more IQ'.

Piyush Mishra Calls Out Bollywood: Piyush Mishra, known for his unfiltered views and unabashed opinions never minces words. The actor, lyricist, playwright and musician took a dig at Bollywood for being repetitive. Piyush lauded the South Indian film industry and also said that they have more ‘IQ’. The actor mentioned how Tamil and Malayalam are ‘very old languages’ and the filmmakers there are good at the research. He, on the other hand, pointed out that no such films are being made in North India that affect people’s lives. Piyush, however, called Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots as an exception.

PIYUSH MISHRA HAILS PUSHPA: THE RISE

The actor-writer, in an interview with ANI told, “Directors of South Indian film industries are more intelligent, have more IQ and are more innovative compared to us (Bollywood directors). It is our foolishness that we are working on the same formula forever. Films from South India like Pushpa are typical of their genre with lots of action, violence and flashy sequences but it is presented to the audience in a new way. I also worked in a South Indian film named Indian 2 with Shankar recently. In my first experience working with him, I realised how innovative he was. He presents the same concept in a variety of ways and represents the culture better.”

PIYUSH MISHRA BREAKS SILENCE ON BOYCOTT TREND

Piyush also spoke about parallel cinema and boycott culture as he stated, “Commercial films mean art made for commerce. Hence, parallel films don’t exist. Unless your films are entertaining a large mass of people, they cannot be called cinema and South Indian filmmakers know this.” The actor also expressed his viewpoints about the recently emerging Boycott culture in India against films, calling it ‘both right and wrong to an extent’.

The actor-playwright is set to perform in Raipur as part of his Aarambh Hai Prachand concert series with a big band. Piyush is also writing a book titled Tumhaari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra (What’s your status Piyush Mishra?), an autobiographical novel set to be out on January 13, 2023.

