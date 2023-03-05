Home

Piyush Mishra recently opened up on being sexually abused in 7th grade by one of his female relatives which impacted him for a long time.

Piyush Mishra Opens up on Being Sexually Abused in 7th Grade: Piyush Mishra is known for his out-of-the-box lyrics, poetic storytelling through songs in live shows and unique acting prowess. The artist never shies away from expressing his himself on public platforms and is always unfiltered with regard to his opinions and views. Piyush recently opened up about his traumatic sexual abuse experience from a female relative when her was in 7th grade. He has revealed about the same in his autobiographical novel Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. He also referred to the same during his interaction with PTI.

PIYUSH MISHRA REVEALS ABOUT BEING SEXUALLY ABUSED IN 7TH GRADE

Piyush said “Sex is such a healthy thing that your first encounter with it should be good, otherwise it scars you for life, it disturbs you for life. That sexual assault gave me complex throughout my life and it took me a long time and several partners to come out of it.” He further added “I wanted to hide the identity of some people. Some of them are women, and some men who are now well established in the film industry. I did not want to take revenge against anybody, or to hurt anyone.” The actor-lyricist has acted in films like Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Maqbool and Tamasha. He has also penned the lyrics for the music band Ballimaaraan and sung for it as well. His new book narrates his journey into the Indian film industry and the struggles and hardships he faced before getting recognition among audiences.

Piyush was born on January 13, 1963, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India. Since, a very young age he had inclination towards literature and art. He started his own theatre group after graduating from NSD (National School of Drama). Before moving to Mumbai, the actor spent around 20 years in Delhi.

