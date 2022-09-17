PM Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday is no less than a grand celebration with people from all walks of life wishing him on social media. The PM was wished by B-town A-listers on his birthday. While for some he is the ‘harbinger of Acche Din (good days),’ others see him as their inspiration. Bollywood stars came up with heartfelt wishes in their own unique way on Twitter. After Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur also wished PM Modi among others.Also Read - PM Modi Birthday: These Are 5 Healthy Lifestyle Habits That Prime Minister Swears By

KARAN JOHAR CALLS PM MODI ‘STRONGEST PILLAR OF OUR NATION’

Anupam Kher’s tweet translated from Hindi read as, ” “Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfill the responsibility of your oath! Will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji!” SRK wrote in his tweet, “Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday.” KJo praising the PM caprtioned his post as “To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map – happy birthday.” Also Read - VIDEO: Moment PM Modi Released Cheetahs At Kuno National Park. Catch First Glimpse Of The Majestic Cats Here

CHECK OUT B-TOWN CELEB TWEETS ON NARENDRA MODI’S BIRTHDAY:

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी! आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! प्रभु आपको लम्बी और स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करें! आप अपनी शपथ की ज़िम्मेदारी को बखूबी निभाने का प्रयत्न कर रहें है!सालों तक करते रहेंगे! आपके नेतृत्व के लिए धन्यवाद! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji! pic.twitter.com/xoFmYSbDSH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2022

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022

A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined…the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022

Your dedication for the welfare of our country and its people is highly appreciated. May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals. Take a day off and enjoy your Birthday, sir. Happy Birthday @narendramodi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2022

To the strongest pillar of our nation, leading our country to making an enduring mark on the world map – happy birthday @narendramodi ji! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 17, 2022

जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाये honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi

Your leadership inspires and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/8GTAUEy3XT — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2022

Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2022

Here’s wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very very happy birthday. May the coming year bring with it the best of health and prosperity. #HappyBirthdayModiji — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 17, 2022

Sunny Deol, Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also wished the prime minister.

