Home

Entertainment

PM Modi Meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Team: ‘They Made India Proud’

PM Modi Meets ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ Team: ‘They Made India Proud’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met documentary film maker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, who made the Oscar award winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

PM Modi Meets 'The Elephant Whisperers' Team: 'They Made India Proud'

PM Modi Meets The Elephant Whisperers Team: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met documentary film maker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga, who made the Oscar award winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’. “The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud,” the Prime Minister tweeted after meeting the two ladies.

Gonsalves has directed the award-winning documentary, while Monga produced it. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar award for the best documentary short film at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony earlier this month.

You may like to read

The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.