PM Modi Talks About Yami Gautam’s Film Article 370, Says ‘It Will Help People To Have Correct Information’

Recently, PM Modi commended Yami Gautam for her work on a film centered around Article 370. The movie is scheduled for release on February 23rd.

Yami Gautam’s highly anticipated film Article 370 is set to hit the big screens soon. The movie is based on the revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir. Ahead of the release of the film the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his support towards the movie by highly praising the film and the real-life issues it deals with. During a rally in Jammu, PM Modi mentioned about the film.

In his speech, PM Modi talked about the movie and said, “I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week… It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.” In response to the statements made by the esteemed Prime Minister, the prominent actress Yami Gautam took to her social media and expressed. “It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

In preparation for the film, Yami undertook an extensive journey to fully inhabit the character of an intelligence officer, immersing herself in the intricate realm of political intrigue and national security. “Article 360” is anticipated to mark a significant turning point in Yami Gautam’s career. Set against the backdrop of real events, the movie presents viewers with a captivating storyline entwined with political suspense, national security, and exhilarating action sequences.

About Article 370

The film is helmed by Aaditya Suhas and Jambhale and boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and many more. With Yami Gautam in the lead, fans can expect a powerpack performance that is going to hit the big screens on February 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, Yami has been in the headlines due to her pregnancy. Recently, Yami along with her husband Aditya Dhar, announced that they are expecting their first child.

