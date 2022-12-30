PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies: Akshay Kumar And Other B-Town Celebs Offer Condolences

PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Dies: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities offered their condolences on social media.

PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben passed away on Friday, December 30. She was admitted in hospital two days ago. The PM wrote a heartfelt tribute to his late mother in his blog. As the news of PM Modi’s mother Heeraben’s demise broke, celebs offered their condolences. Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Vivek Agnihotri also expressed remorse on social media. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “May the almighty give patience and peace to the honourable PM during these hard times.” Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma and Vivek Agnihotri also tweeted to pay tribute to PM Modi’s late mother Heeraben. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “There is no bigger pain then losing your own mother. May God give you strength to endure this loss @narendramodi.”

CHECK OUT B-TOWN CELEBS OFFERING CONDOLENCES ON PM MODI’S MOTHER’S DEMISE:

My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved ‘maa’.

भारत माँ के सपूत की माँ का कर्मयोगी जीवन हम सबको प्रेरणा देता रहेगा। शतक शतक नमन।

ओम् शांति। pic.twitter.com/bNPWpI9d2P — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 30, 2022

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपकी माताश्री #हीराबा जी के निधन का सुनकर मन दुखी भी हुआ और व्याकुल भी।आपका उनके प्रति प्यार और आदर जग ज़ाहिर है।उनका स्थान आपके जीवन में कोई नहीं भर पाएगा! पर आप भारत माँ के सपूत हो! देश की हर माँ का आशिर्वाद आपके ऊपर है।मेरी माँ का भी!🙏🕉 pic.twitter.com/L9uPvMWjM2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2022

KAPIL SHARM AND VIVEK AGNIHOTRI OFFER CONDOLENCES ON THEIR TWITTER HANDLES

Kapil tweeted in Hindi, which read, “Honourable PM Modi, a mother’s passing away is the most painful. Her blessings will always remain with you. I pray to the Lord to grant your mother shelter in his heavenly abode. Om Shanti.” The The Kashmir Files director tweeted, “My deepest condolences to Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved ‘maa’. He further wrote in Hindi, “The selfless life of India’s beloved son’s mother will always inspire us. Many salutations. Om Shanti.”

ANUPAM KHER PENS EMOTIONAL POST

Anupam Kher, known for being a great orator, offered an emotional tribute to the PM’s late mother. He tweeted, “Honourable PM Modi, the unfortunate news of your mother’s demise is saddening. Your love and admiration towards her is known to all. Nobody can fill the void in your life. But you are a true son of Mother India. The blessings of every Indian mother are always with you including my own mother.”

PM Modi describes his mother as a “pillar of his life”. May the departed soul rest in peace.

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.