PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Other B-Town Celebs Send Heartfelt Wishes

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities sent heartfelt wishes to the Indian Prime Minister.

Published: September 17, 2023 2:28 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73-years-old on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Bollywood celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to the Indian Prime Minister with heartfelt social media posts. Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and many others from B-town posted their birthday messages for PM Modi. Many actors and actresses also shared their throwback pictures from their meeting with the PM on their social media handles. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

B-TOWN CELEBS EXTEND HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

Narendra Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India since May 2014. He has served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi.

