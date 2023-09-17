Home

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many other Bollywood celebrities sent heartfelt wishes to the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73-years-old on Sunday, September 17, 2023. Bollywood celebrities extended their heartfelt wishes to the Indian Prime Minister with heartfelt social media posts. Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and many others from B-town posted their birthday messages for PM Modi. Many actors and actresses also shared their throwback pictures from their meeting with the PM on their social media handles. Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always.”

B-TOWN CELEBS EXTEND HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2023

Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat!

🌺Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads… pic.twitter.com/HMlYgig8JM — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) September 17, 2023

Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year 🙏Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/9JTFeEJ71w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is… pic.twitter.com/Bkc8dufcAH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2023

Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always.#HappyBirthdayModiJi — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 17, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your strong leadership and far-reaching vision. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZDsPcMdEQo — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2023

A very Happy Birthday to our honourable

PM @narendramodi Ji, you are an ultimate leader and the pride of our nation. 🙏🇮🇳😊 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 17, 2023

Narendra Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India since May 2014. He has served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 and is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi.

