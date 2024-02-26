Home

PM Narendra Modi Remembers ‘Beacon of Indian Music’ Pankaj Udhas, Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos

PM Narendra Modi takes it to social media to mourn the death of Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas. He shares a few never-seen-before pictures with the late singer.

PM Modi mourns Pankaj Udhas' death

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the death of Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. He took to his social media accounts to share a few never-seen-before pictures with the late singer and offered his condolences to his family. Modi, in his tweet, called Udhas the ‘beacon of Indian music’ and highlighted his exemplary contribution to the world of Ghazal creations. He mentioned how Udhas’ creations stand the testimony of time and are meant for the ages.

Prime Minister Modi further appreciated Udhas’ music by mentioning that his work ‘spoke directly to the soul’. His post read, “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic).”

We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves… pic.twitter.com/5xL6Y3Sv75 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

Udhas died on Monday due to a prolonged illness. He was 72 when he breathed his last. Not much about his illness is known yet. A social media post by his daughter Nayaab Udhas confirmed the news of his death.

Pankaj Udhas was one of the most celebrated Ghazal singers in the history of Indian music. After releasing his albums and performing live all across the world, he was spotted by director Mahesh Bhatt and was offered his first Bollywood number in the movie ‘Naam’. His song from the film ‘Chitthi Ayi Hai’ remains one of the cult classic numbers – a song which keeps finding its new audience in every generation.

Udhas was conferred with Padma Shri, India’s third-highest civilian honour in 2016. He is survived by his wife Farida Udhas, and two daughters Reva and Nayaab Udhas. May he rest in peace!

