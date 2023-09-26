Home

PM Narendra Modi Remembers Dev Anand On His 100th Birth Anniversary

On Dev Anand's 100th Birth Anniversary, PM Narendra Modi Remembers The Legendary Actor And Shares Memorable Moments With Him.

Dev Anand 100th Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered the iconic actor Dev Anand on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi dropped a couple of pictures with the late veteran star and wrote, “Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary.”

Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations.… pic.twitter.com/j1JdajHUec — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2023



Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry. In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor created a mark with his roles in films like ‘Guide,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Jewel Thief’ and ‘CID‘. He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in ‘Jaal,’ an absconding gang member in ‘Dushman,’ black marketeer in ‘Kalabazaar‘ and a murderer in ‘Bombay Ka Babu.’

Besides being an actor, he was also a writer, director, and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema.

The late actor who received India’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan took his last breath in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011 (4 December 2011 IST).

