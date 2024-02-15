Home

Entertainment

Poacher Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt, Richie Mehta Join Hands To Depict The Tale Of India’s Largest Ivory Poaching Racket – WATCH

Poacher Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt, Richie Mehta Join Hands To Depict The Tale Of India’s Largest Ivory Poaching Racket – WATCH

On February 15, Prime Video released the trailer for its upcoming series, Poacher. Set to premiere on February 23, 2024, the show explores the narrative surrounding the largest ivory poaching operation in Indian history.

Poacher trailer out

Finally, the makers of the upcoming series ‘Poachers’ have released the trailer of the show. The series is written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta and features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The show promises a gripping narrative which revolves around the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. Further, the series is backed by Alia Bhatt.

Trending Now

The series consists of eight episodes which are produced by QC Entertainment. The production house is known for creating hits such as ‘Get Out’ and ‘BlacKkKlansman’. The trailer offers viewers a glimpse into the grim reality of elephant poaching and the obstacles encountered by individuals striving to safeguard these magnificent creatures. Addressing themes of justice, environmental conservation, and human greed, ‘Poacher’ is positioned to stimulate meaningful discussions on wildlife preservation.

You may like to read

Take a look at the official trailer here:



Alia Bhatt, who is the executive who produced the series sheds light on the extreme effort of the wildlife custodians and law enforcement, which are trying to expose the gory crime of ivory poaching. The series is primarily set in Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Also, the show’s main aim is to create awareness about the devastating impact of wildlife trafficking.

Alia Bhatt, contemplating her role as an executive producer, described ‘Poacher’ as a rallying cry against the illicit wildlife trade. “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. ‘Poacher’ is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world,” said Alia. The cast members of the show consist of Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.