Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja, and Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, and P Ravi among others has hit the screens today. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film was hugely anticipated in the Kannada film industry and as soon as it hit the screens on Friday, it was leaked by Tamilrockers and other Torrent websites. Pogaru has been shot in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil for a wider reach. Also Read - Drishyam 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in March 2020. However, after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the makers had to postpone the release of the movie. Before its release this year, Pogaru found itself in a controversy due to a song titled Karabuu in which Rashmika Mandanna is seen being harassed by a few goons. The song irked viewers as Dhruva’s character could be seen touching the woman inappropriately, and consent had no value. Also Read - Uppena Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

