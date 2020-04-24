A police complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for supporting her sister Rangoli Chandel after Twitter suspended her account for allegedly spreading hatred against one community. As reported by news agency IANS, the complaint has been filed by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh in Mumbai citing that Kangana addressed a particular sect as ‘terrorist’ in her video released in support of Rangoli. The complaint also mentions that both the actor and her sister have misused their power, stardom, money and fame to spread negativity, hatred and influence others for their personal benefits and gains. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Donates Rs 10 Lakh to Daily Wagers Working on Thalaivi And FEFSI UNION

The copy of the complaint that lies with the news agency further mentions, “It is pertinent to note that one sister calls for genocide killings, violence and the other sister not just support her for the same despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account but also gives a label of terrorist to a sect…” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Team Asks Farah Khan Ali to Share Screenshots of Rangoli Chandel's Tweet That 'Implied' Muslim Genocide

Kangana’s video came a day after Twitter suspended Rangoli’s account over complaints received from jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, filmmaker Reema Kagti among others. Later, in her official statement, Rangoli said she was not going to revive her account and would rather have her sister use her stardom to communicate with her fans. On the next day, Kangana released a video telling people that Rangoli didn’t call for ‘genocide of Muslims’ and anyone accusing her of the same shall come up with proofs – screenshots of her tweets. She also appealed to the Indian government to ban Twitter in the country and launch its own local social networking app instead. Kangana added that Rangoli only spoke and wrote against those who attacked the doctors and policemen on the corona duty and her tweets didn’t imply genocide of Muslims. Also Read - Farah Khan Ali Writes to Kangana Ranaut, Explains How Rangoli Chandel Implied 'Genocide of Muslims' in Her Tweets by Using 'Nazis'

Another police complaint was filed a few days back against Rangoli Chandel and Babita Phogat for allegedly promoting hatred against the Muslim community.