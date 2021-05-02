Patiala: Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal and his crew members were arrested for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions in Punjab’s Patiala district. As per the police, he was shooting for a film at Banur in Patiala district. The police also confirmed that they were later released on bail. Over 100 people had gathered at the shooting site in a village in Banur, even as the weekend lockdown is in force in the state, said a police official. Also Read - Delhi COVID Patients Taken to Punjab For Treatment Due to Oxygen Shortage, Lack of ICU Beds

A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act has been registered at Banur police station.

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Sub-Inspector, Maninder Kaur said that the shooting of a film was taking place in the premises of a senior secondary school near sabzi mandi during the night curfew. They acted upon a tip-off and a police team when reached the spot found over 100 people at the site.

A few days back, actor Jimmy Shergill and some of his crew members were booked for allegedly flouting Covid-19 restrictions while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana.