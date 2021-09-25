Honsla Rakh New Poster: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Honsla Rakh is all set for theatrical Dussehra release on October 15. The trailer of the film will be unveiled on September 27 at 1 pm. Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Diljit shared the new poster of the film featuring him, Shehnaaz, and Sonam.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Will Need Someone by Her 24x7 Till The End of 2022 - Numerologist Predicts

In the poster, while Diljit is seen carrying a baby in his arms and drinking milk from the baby’s bottle, while Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa are seen twinning in similar green nightsuits with baby food, toys, and necessities in hand. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Not in a Position to Shoot, Work Will Have to Wait: Reports

Check Poster Here:

Fans are delighted with the announcement and flooded Twitter with tweets. The fans are specifically excited to watch Shehnaaz on the big screen with Diljit.

Check Reactions Here:

Touted to be a romantic comedy, Honsla Rakh is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The film also stars Shinda Grewal in a pivotal role. The film will also mark the collaboration of Shehnaaz and Diljit for the first time. The film is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.

Shehnaaz has been in the news after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. The fans have been extending their support as she recovers from the unfathomable loss. Many colleagues and friends of her from the industry also mentioned that she is completely heartbroken. Reportedly, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were in a live-in relationship and two were rumoured to be dating each other.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the 2020 comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was one of the first Hindi films to release in theatres post the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.