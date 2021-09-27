Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: After teasing fans with intriguing posters, the makers of the much-anticipated Punjabi film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill have finally dropped the trailer. The trailer begins with Diljit and Shehnaaz’s romantic date at a restaurant. Soon, Shehnaaz is seen with a baby bump and reveals that she has loved him but in return, he got her pregnant. The on-screen couple then consult the lawyer and Shehnaaz clearly told him that the custody of the child has to go with Diljit but he denies saying that he won’t be able to take care of a baby alone.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Shona Shona Crosses 200 Million Views, Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

In the later part of the trailer, Diljit is seen taking care of his baby and keeps the name 'Honsla'. Few years pass by and the kid grows up. Then Sonam Bajwa makes a sizzling entry into Diljit's life and falls in love with her and their romance begin. But the twist comes when Shehnaaz Gill is back in his life bring more trouble.

Watch Here:

Earlier, Diljit dropped the poster where he can be seen cradling a baby as Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa can be seen holding baby accessories.

In another poster, Diljit is seen holding a little toddler in his hands as he drinks milk from the baby’s bottle. He captioned it, “Tension Vension Mard Ni Lende..Dinde Fattey Chakk..Rakh HONSLA RAKH (sic)”

Earlier this month, makers of Honsla Rakh said that they are hoping to hear from Shehnaaz Gill after the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla. Producer Diljit Thind told TOI, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

Earlier this year, Diljit announced the film with a poster where he could be seen embracing a pregnant Shehnaaz as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal and also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film will have a Dussehra release on October 15.