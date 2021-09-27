Honsla Rakh Trailer Twitter Reactions: Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh’s trailer was released on Monday. The trailer revolves around Diljit, who while dating Shehnaaz, gets her pregnant and takes complete custody of the child. Later, he falls in love with Sonam Bajwa and as the duo is about to get married, Shehnaaz once again makes an entry into his life leaving everything go upside down for Diljit. Fans are excited for the film after watching the trailer and heap praises on Shehnaaz. Ever since the trailer dropped on social media, it has been trending on the top spot.Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill Go On Roller-Coaster Parenthood Ride And It's ROFL
While one user tweeted, "I'm beyond proud and excited for shehnaaz like she literally manifested her first dream project. admiring diljit from afar to being in a literal movie with him, she has come so far, and I hope and pray she only has more beautiful things to come."
"Shehnaaz Gill. Hail for the actress she has become, the work she has done on herself, the finesse in her work, the god damn role !! We are so proud of u my baby girl", wrote another.
Check Reactions:
Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal and also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film will have a Dussehra release on October 15.