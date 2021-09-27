Honsla Rakh Trailer Twitter Reactions: Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill starrer Honsla Rakh’s trailer was released on Monday. The trailer revolves around Diljit, who while dating Shehnaaz, gets her pregnant and takes complete custody of the child. Later, he falls in love with Sonam Bajwa and as the duo is about to get married, Shehnaaz once again makes an entry into his life leaving everything go upside down for Diljit. Fans are excited for the film after watching the trailer and heap praises on Shehnaaz. Ever since the trailer dropped on social media, it has been trending on the top spot.Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill Go On Roller-Coaster Parenthood Ride And It's ROFL

While one user tweeted, "I'm beyond proud and excited for shehnaaz like she literally manifested her first dream project. admiring diljit from afar to being in a literal movie with him, she has come so far, and I hope and pray she only has more beautiful things to come."

"Shehnaaz Gill. Hail for the actress she has become, the work she has done on herself, the finesse in her work, the god damn role !! We are so proud of u my baby girl", wrote another.

Check Reactions:

Her hard persistence has paid off..she didnt stop when pple she hasnt a hope in reaching the level of international audience..well im telling you she is big name in UK and pple will be queuing up to her movie. Shehnaaz Gill #HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/V47HgsuQcI — sal (@navion1990) September 27, 2021

Now I can say Punjabi is not too tough to understand Sab samajh aariya hai bhai

😀😀🤟

and Punjaban Shehnaaz Gill woh toh pahle se hi bahut pasand si

Menu#HonslaRakhTrailer

Look at this ,the cutest Punjaban ever 👇👇#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/dEHpohNTdT — LALIT KASHYAP (@DntWorryUCanDo) September 27, 2021

Trailer bht piyara hy, i genuinely smiled and laughed and cried….

Leopardni Shehnaaz Gill is looking so awesome 🤣🤰😭❤️🔥.

Everything is just perfect, and my heart is heavy. May God bless my baby💕. Which i could have done something more for her✨#HonslaRakhTrailer — ✨SKG✨ᴴᵒⁿˢˡᵃᴿᵃᵏʰ✨ (@globuspellidus) September 27, 2021

M in love with THIS WALK ❤️ Shehnaaz Gill @ishehnaaz_gill Ciya soon with this Trailer is amazing awesome kamaal dhaamaal #HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/h6DaXEbkmr — Sursania✨ (@sursania) September 27, 2021

Just watched #HonslaRakhTrailer The story line is so funny. Already watched it like 5 times Shehnaaz Gill looks so amazing in it

Can’t wait for the movie@ishehnaaz_gill https://t.co/U5uJI01pMs — Shehnaaz Fan Page (@shehnaaz_fan_) September 27, 2021

Diljit cutting Shehnaaz Gill picture to make a Mask 🤣 this is beautiful script and it will enjoyed by the whole family…so book your tickets when they become available ASAP #HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/1n7QQk2oXd — sal (@navion1990) September 27, 2021



Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal and also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film will have a Dussehra release on October 15.