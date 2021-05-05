Uganda: Punjabi actor-director Sukhjinder Shera passed away in Uganda. As per the reports, a friend of late actor said that he went to Kenya, South Africa on April 17 to meet a friend. On April 25, his health started to deteriorate as he got fever that led to pneumonia and was hospitalised. He breathed his last around 2 am. Also Read - Farmer Leaders Allege Deep Sidhu Provoked All at Red Fort, Actor Says it Was Symbolic Protest

He has been part of several Punjabi films and was last seen on Yaar Bailey. Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol paid his tribute to the late actor. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "We are sad to say that Sukhjinder Shera is no longer with us. He was a resident of village Malik, District Ludhiana. He started his film career as an actor with Virender's film Yari Jatt. His last film was Yar Bailey."

Late Sukhjinder's family is trying to bring his body to Punjab and for the same, his relatives are seeking help from the central government.