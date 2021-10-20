Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Honsla Rakh is heaping praises from all the corners. The film has so far collected Rs over 21 crore worldwide gross and has shattered the box office records of the Punjabi film industry. Now, IMDb rated the film 9.5, which means the film is really fantastic.Also Read - Honsla Rakh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Starrer Remains Strong, Breaks Bell Bottom, Roohi’s Records

As per the reports, the film's total earning is over 21 crore worldwide gross. The film has been doing well in Chandigarh, Delhi, Amritsar, and Ludhiana.

With 9.5 IMDb rating, Honsla Rakh has beat films such as Shershaah, Diljit's Shadaa, Jatt & Juliet, and Gippy Grewal starrer Carry On Jatta.

Helmed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal and also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film will have a Dussehra release on October 15.

Honsla Rakh also marks the debut of Diljit as a producer. The film revolves around a divorced father, who raised his son on his own. The trouble comes when he starts dating which arises comedy and romance.

The film also marks Shehnaaz Gill’s first big screen release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The fans have poured love on her and have given a thumbs up to her performance in the film.