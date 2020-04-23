Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians are witnessing a nationwide lockdown till May 3. Punjabi celebrities including Neeru Bajwa, Sargun Mehta, Afsana Khan and Rubina Bajwa have come together to uplift the mood of their fans during this tough time. They have now spread some positivity by coming together for a Punjabi music video of the song ‘Jitange Hosle Naal’. Also Read - World Book Day 2020: Read These Free e-Books on The Occasion Amidst Lockdown Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic

The song released on April 22, pays tribute to health workers and policemen fighting against coronavirus. The track has been sung by Afsana Khan, Rza Heer. It has lyrics by Veet Baljit. Further, the music of the song has been composed by MP Athwal. It will be produced by Pollywood queen Neeru Bajwa and filmmaker Santosh Subhash Thite.

Neeru Bajwa has shared the video of the song on her social media handle. In the caption, the diva wrote – "Hope you all enjoy this song … a little gesture from all of us to keep you going ! We will get thru this … thank you to all you beautiful woman who stepped forward to be apart of this project 🙏🏼🙏🏼 🇮🇳Ghadi musibat vali, kat ni honi inj taukhle nal,,, Eh Jang nai hathiyara di, jitange hosle naal… 🇮🇳 ❤️ 🙏🏽 Song out now on YouTube".





Watch the video:



“The song is about love, hope and spreading happiness. It says ‘jitange hosle naal’ which means if we have the courage, we will definitely win. I am thankful that the people of the Punjab industry have come forward for this effort of unity and togetherness,” said Neeru.

The video features singers and actors singing from their respective homes, along with visuals of people cheering for their heroes like police, doctors and cleaners, dancing and spreading happiness, love and hope.

The song is presented by Neeru Bajwa, and Speed Records.