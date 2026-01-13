Home

Pongal-Makar Sankranti Releases: From Rahu Ketu to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Happy Patel, films hitting theatres this week

As harvest festivals light up January, theatres are gearing up for a packed festive week with fresh releases across languages.

Pongal, Lohri and Makar Sankranti are more than just festivals, they mark gratitude, togetherness and the joy of a successful harvest. Celebrated every year in mid-January, these winter harvest festivals thank the Sun God and nature for abundance and new beginnings. And just like every festive season, the cinema becomes a big part of the celebration.

With families stepping out to celebrate and holidays adding to the cheer, filmmakers have lined up a range of movies for theatrical release. This year’s festive slate includes a strong mix of South Indian films, Hindi comedies and action entertainers. From light-hearted family dramas to quirky road-trip stories, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a look at the films releasing around Pongal and Makar Sankranti 2026.

Which Telugu films are releasing during the harvest festival?

Anaganaga Oka Raju

A Telugu-language comedy drama, Anaganaga Oka Raju stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. Directed by Maari, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Known for its fun tone and relatable humour, the film is expected to be a festive crowd-pleaser.

Release Date: January 14

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Releasing on January 14, this Telugu film adds to the festive buzz, appealing to audiences looking for traditional entertainment during the holiday period.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this commercial entertainer stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. The trailer hints at Chiranjeevi playing a former national security operative who chooses love and family life.

Release Date: January 12

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. It follows a husband dealing with relationship conflicts amid family pressure and modern advice.

Release Date: January 13

Which Hindi films are hitting theatres?

One Two Cha Cha Chaa

This Hindi action-adventure comedy follows three young men on a chaotic road trip with their unpredictable uncle. What starts as fun soon spirals into confusion and mafia trouble.

Release Date: January 16

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

This comedy marks Vir Das’s directorial debut. Co-produced by Vir Das and Aamir Khan, the film promises humour with a fresh storytelling style.

Release Date: January 16

Rahu Ketu

A Hindi comedy produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions, the film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Shalini Pandey and Chunky Panday in lead roles.

Release Date: January 16

What other films are releasing during the festive week?

Jockey – January 14

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – January 16

Bombay Positive – January 15

Why is the festive release window important?

Harvest festivals bring families together, making it one of the best times for theatre outings. With a wide range of genres and languages releasing back-to-back, the Pongal, Makar Sankranti week promises celebration, entertainment and full cinema halls.

