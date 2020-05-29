Amazon Prime Video’s latest offering Ponmagal Vandhal premiered today, May 29, and got hit by piracy site Tamilrockers on the day of its release. The Tamil film produced by Suriya and starring Jyothika is now available on Telegram, MovieRulz, and more sites in HD quality. Ponmagal Vandhal is the first South Indian film to have released on a digital platform amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The makers of the film also got in a tough fight with the distributors who threatened to blacklist Suriya and Jyothika for their decision of moving to an OTT platform for the release of the JJ Fredrick directorial, than waiting for the theatres to re-open. Also Read - Shoojit Sircar on What Made Him Move Gulabo Sitabo to Amazon Prime: I Have a History of Films Not Releasing

The film is a courtroom drama and features Jyothika in the role of an advocate who fights for justice and equality drawing criticism from the rest of the world. Ponmagal Vandhal was followed by many other South Indian films that are now going to have a worldwide premiere on a digital platform and not on the big-screen considering there’s no clarity on when the theatres will re-open even if the lockdown is removed by the government. Also Read - Raktanchal Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Earlier, shows and films such as Raktanchal, Betaal, Illegal, Paatal Lok, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

While it’s a regular offense by the website to leak the latest movies being released, this time the viewers who have not subscribed to Amazon Prime Video are the ones being targetted and lured to watch the film for free.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.