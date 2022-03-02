PS-1, the highly awaited first installment of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki’s classic Tamil novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, is slated to enter theatres this year. The filmmakers have released a tantalising first look at this massive picture.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Glam Up In Red At The Ambani Wedding - See Pics

The story takes place in the 10th century, during a turbulent period in the Chola Empire when power struggles between rival branches of the governing family caused severe schisms among the potential successors to the reigning monarch. It’s an action film that stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. Also Read - Mahaan Trailer Out: Vikram And Dhruv Impress in This Action-Thriller, Film to Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madras Talkies (@madrastalkies)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Recreates Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Crazy Kia Re’ Look in White Side Cut Top, Invites Trolls

Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, PS-1 is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is set to come on the big screens on September 30th, 2022. The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(This is a Press Release)