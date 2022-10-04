Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ponniyin Selvan 1 featuring Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj was released on Friday, September 30. The film has making headlines for massive collection as it smashes the Box Office worldwide. The Mani Ratnam directorial has entered the coveted Rs 250cr crore club in just four days, passing the crucial Monday test. Do you know PS1 is now the all-time No.1 Kollywood movie in United Kingdom, surpassing Vikram? Yes, you read right! The total worldwide collections of Ponniyin Selvan 1 is more than Rs 250 crore. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share “In 4 days, #PS1 has crossed ₹ 250 Crs gross at the WW Box office..”.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mani Ratnam's Film Creates Havoc in Opening Weekend, Crosses Rs 200 Crore - Check Detailed Report

In 4 days, #PS1 has crossed ₹ 250 Crs gross at the WW Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 1 raked in Rs 78.29 crore on its opening day at the worldwide Box Office. The film minted Rs 60.16 crore on its second day, Rs 64.42 crore on the third day, and followed the massive earning by collecting Rs 47 crore on the fourth day, thereby taking the opening weekend total to Rs 250 crore worldwide – a grand feat. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 2: Massive Rs 100 Crore For Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus - Check Detailed Collection Report

CHECK OPENING WEEKEND BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN 1 AT THE TAMIL NADU BOX OFFICE:

In Tamil Nadu alone, Ponniyin Selvan 1 performed massive with a total collection of Rs 82.79 crore.

#PonniyinSelvan TN Box Office PASSESS the crucial Monday test with flying colors. Day 1 – ₹ 25.86 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 21.34 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 22.51 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 13.08 cr

Total – ₹ 82.79 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 4, 2022



Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Ponniyin Selvan 1!