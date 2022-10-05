Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) is winning both the hearts and the numbers at the Box Office after its day 5 collection report. The popular South Indian film has already entered Rs 250 crore club worldwide but its performance in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states is phenomenal. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film has crossed a mammoth Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone making it the fifth film in the state to have hit a century after Vikram, Valimai, Beast, and KGF: Chapter 2.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Film Passes Crucial Monday Test With Flying Colours - Check Detailed Report

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to social media to share the collection report of Ponniyin Selvan 1. He wrote, "#PS1 becomes the 5th movie in 2022 to join the ₹ 100 Cr Gross Club in TN.. 🔥 #Vikram, #Valimai, #Beast and #KGFChapter2 are the other four.."

#PS1 becomes the 5th movie in 2022 to join the ₹ 100 Cr Gross Club in TN.. 🔥 #Vikram, #Valimai, #Beast and #KGFChapter2 are the other four.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2022



Interestingly, Ponniyin Selvan saw a 10 percent jump in collections from Monday, thanks to the Ayudhya Puja / Durga Puja /Dussehra holiday. The first week for the film will be reaching around Rs. 250 crores approx in India and Rs 300 worldwide. Let's hope for the best here!

PS 1 has surpassed Vikram in Tamil Nadu as Vikram had crossed Rs 100 crore after a week. The first week for the film will be around Rs. 130 crore approx and by the end of the second weekend, it can be around Rs. 170-175 crore.