Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 6: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 1 has crossed another milestone as the historical drama passed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office on day 6 of the film release. Thanks to the Dussehra, and Durga Puja holidays, PS 1 will be crossing Rs. 200 crores in India soon and it seems the week one number for India would range between Rs. 205-210 crore. In the international market, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has performed well and earned a massive collection. In the US, the film earned $4.61 million (Rs 37 crore), beating the $4.58 million lifetime haul of Rajinikanth's Kabali. The Mani Ratnam film is now the second biggest Tamil film of all time in the US.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 featuring Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi among others has breached Rs 300 crore club. Film Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter to share the figures. He wrote, "#PonniyinSelvan BREACHES ₹300 cr club on its 7th day[Today]. 5th entrant to the prestigious club in Tamil Cinema. #PonniyinSelvan1".

#PonniyinSelvan BREACHES ₹300 cr club on its 7th day[Today]. 5th entrant to the prestigious club in Tamil Cinema.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 6, 2022

Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam’s Film Passes Crucial Monday Test With Flying Colours - Check Detailed Report

Ponniyin Selvan 1 had a terrific opening in India and beat all Tamil releases this year in terms of first weekend collections including Valimai and Vikram. In Tamil Nadu, PS 1 outshined and entered Rs 100 crore club on Day 5. The film continued to show a solid performance at the box office.

So far, its six-day collection breakdown is:

Friday – Rs 38.50 crore

Saturday – Rs 35.50 crore

Sunday – Rs 39 crore

Monday – Rs 25 crore

Tuesday – Rs 27.50 crore

Wednesday – Rs 20 crore