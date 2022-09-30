Ponniyin Selvan 1: leaked online in HD Quality: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha starrer Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) has hit the screens on September 30, 2022. On day one of the release, PS 1 got leaked online in HD quality. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is a historic epic drama adapted from the novel. The story revolves around the rise of Chola Empire. The film has won millions of hearts as the audience has applauded the storyline and performances of the star cast. However, there is sad news for the makers and casts as Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality on day one of its release. Unfortunately, PS 1’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Public Review: Is Hrithik And Saif Starrer A Hit Or Flop? Know What Public Has To Say - Watch Video

The early reviews of PS 1 show the film is a mega blockbuster. Also, the film witnesses houseful shows on Day 1. Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)