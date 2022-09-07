Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan – 1 released its trailer on September 06, 2022. The magnum opus stars Vikram as Aditya, Jayaram Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, Trisha as Kundavai Pirattiyar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini. The film narrates the tale of the greatest empire in the history of India – ‘The Chola Empire.’Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is Epitome of Elegance at Ponniyin Selvan: I Trailer Launch in Chennai - Watch Viral Videos

Ponniyin Selvan – 1 relates the tale of Arul Mozhivarman, who overcame a coup to ascend to the throne of the Chola dynasty. Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, a messenger for Aditya Karikalan, will be the one to tell the tale from his perspective as he traverses the southern kingdoms to deliver messages between the Cholas. Mani Ratnam’s historical drama demands the sacrifice of royal blood and opens with visuals of a comet cruising through the sky. The three men ride horses, engage in adventures, and carry out covert missions while brandishing swords. Aishwarya Rai as Nandini remains a mystery and it appears that she will play dual roles. Also Read - Tamil Singer Bamba Bakya Dies at 49, Had Sung For AR Rahman in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Recently

WATCH PONNIYIN SELVAN:1 TRAILER

Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions presents PS-1. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

