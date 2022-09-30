Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Review LIVE Updates: The pan-Indian film Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS 1) starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar and Vikram Prabhu in significant roles, hit the screens on September 30 Friday. The film directed by veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was first published in 1955. Releasing today in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, the first reviews of Ponniyin Selvan 1 are out on the basis of the first day first show across the world.Also Read - Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Hail Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I: 'We Are Eagerly Waiting...'

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1receives positive reviews from the netizens who watched the first-day first show. Jayam Ravi, who plays the role of Ponniyin Selvan has been getting overwhelming responses from the audience. One of the known film critics Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter to share his reviews about Ponniyin Selvan 1. He started with Vikram Chiyaan's character which doesn't have a lot of screen time. Then he praised Karthi's flirtatious and humorous avatar. Ramesh also mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who played Nandini's character in the film. He said 'no one else could have performed better than her'.

Bala's tweet read, "#PS1 [4.5/5] : @chiyaan may not have lot of screen time.. But his character and acting make the most impact.. 🔥 @Karthi_Offl is all-rounder.. Heroic to Humor to being flirtious.. He delivers perfectly.. 👌 @actor_jayamravi is THE Ponniyin Selvan.. Majestic Performance.. 👍 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is born to play #Nandhini character.. Noone else could have done it.. @trishtrashers as #Kundavai is her best role and performance in her career.. Most impressed with her acting.. 👏. An Epic Screen Translation of #Kalki 's Great Novel.. Story and screen play have enough twists and turns that are interesting and transport to Chola Great Dynasty.. Only Dir #ManiRatnam could have done this.."

Another user wrote, “#AishwaryaRai as #Nandini is the best casting choice among the lot. She breathes life to the grey-shaded character Nandini, delivering a top-class performance. She has aced it with her admirably beautiful screen presence and performance.”

PS 1’s shooting started in December 2019 after several changes in the cast and crew and was ended in September 2021. In between, the film was halted twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.