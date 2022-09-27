Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan: I is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language epic period action film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is all set to release on September 30. Mani Ratnam was in Mumbai recently and he requested the multiplex chains to reduce the cost of the film to Rs 100 only so that a large audience can watch it. The step was taken after the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra announced they will be slashing ticket prices for Navratri.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan-I: Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus Becomes First Tamil Film to Release its Teaser in Las Vegas

As reported in E-Times, Mani Ratnam was recently in Mumbai talking to multiplex chains that he wants his film to cost the consumer Rs 100 only. While it is not clear whether the theatre owners agreed to his suggestions, but apparently they were shocked.

As reported earlier, the audiences blamed theatre owners for exorbitant ticket prices. It's also one of the major reasons for a drop in footfall at theatres.

Along with Aishwarya Rai, Ponniyin Selvan 1 will also feature Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in the special role. Both Ajay and Anil have lent their voices. It was Anil Kapoor’s voice in the trailer, while Ajay Devgn will be the narrator for the film.