Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mani Ratnam's epic has surpassed Varisu and Thunivu on its first day. - Check Report

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ponniyin Selvan-2 is finally in theatres and the audiences are all excited to witness the Cholas once again on the silver screen. The movie is the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-1. Mani Ratnam has adapted the story from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical-fiction novel based on the legendary Chola empire. As the prequel was well received, expectations were sky high from PS-2 as well. From the initial reviews and reactions by netizens and critics the magnum opus starring Aishwarya Rai and Chiyaan Vikram has succeeded to resonate with the movie goers. The epic actioner has collected more than Rs 30 Crore on Day 1 and also overtaken Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box office.

PONNIYIN SELVAN-2 BEATS VARISU AT BOX OFFICE

The movie earned nearly Rs 33-35 Crore across languages on its opening day. The advance booking of PS-2 was estimated to be around Rs 10 Crore, as reported by India Today. Ponniyin Selvan-1 had grossed Rs. 327 crores nearly in India and over Rs. 169 crores ($20.70 million) overseas. The global box office collection of PS-1 stood at Rs 496 Crore. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that Ponniyin Selvan-2 has garnered more than Vijay’s Varisu in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. He wrote in his tweet “Top TN Openers of 2023 Thunivu – ₹ 24.59 cr #PS2 – ₹ 21.37 cr Varisu – ₹ 19.43 cr Vaathi – ₹ 5.80 cr PathuThala – ₹ 5.63 cr.”

CHECK OUT MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

Top TN Openers of 2023 Thunivu – ₹ 24.59 cr#PS2 – ₹ 21.37 cr

Varisu – ₹ 19.43 cr

Vaathi – ₹ 5.80 cr

PathuThala – ₹ 5.63 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 29, 2023

PONNIYIN SELVAN-2 IS MANI RATNAM’S MOST AMBITIOUS PROJECT

Though the Ponniyin Selvan sequel has earned lower than PS-1, its all-India collection is higher as compared to Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. “The Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2 has recorded very good collections day one driven by the business in Tamil Nadu and its all India collections will be above 20 crore nett at around 23-24 crore nett. These collections are very good but lower than the first part of the film released in September 2023 and grossed around 30 crore nett,” as reported by Box Office India. Since, the film is produced on a large scale, the earnings need to be consistent on weekdays in order to recover its budget. PS-2 is one of the most ambitious projects of Mani Ratnam. “In terms of all India it is the highest opening for the Tamil film industry as Thunivu and Varisu did 22 core nett and 21.50 crore nett respectively. The overseas numbers are huge but again less than the first film. The opening day business of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in India is as follows,” as reported by Box Office India.

CHECK OUT PONNIYIN SELVAN-2 FIRST DAY COLLECTION BY BOX OFFICE INDIA:

Tamil Nadu – 14,00,00,000

Nizam / Andhra – 2,25,00,000

Mysore ;/ Karnataka – 3,00,00,000

Kerala – 2,25,00,000

Hindi Circuits (all languages) 2,25,00,000

TOTAL – 23,75,00,000

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi are back resuming their roles of Nandini, Aditha Karikalan and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan respectively in Ponniyin Selvan – 2. Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala portray Azhwarkkadiyan Nambi, Kundavai and Vanathi respectively in the epic saga. The Mani Ratnam directorial released on April 28, 2023.

