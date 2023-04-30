Home

Entertainment

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam’s Historical Drama Sees Minor Drop in Earnings on Saturday – Check Report

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam’s Historical Drama Sees Minor Drop in Earnings on Saturday – Check Report

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam's historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel has seen decline in earnings.

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam's Historical Drama Sees Minor Drop in Earnings on Saturday - Check Report

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Mani Ratnam’s efforts towards creating a cinematic masterpiece has been rewarded by the audiences. The filmmaker’s epic drama Ponniyin Selvan-2 based on the Chola empire is being hailed for its grandeur, artistry, music and action sequences. The film is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction novel of the same name. Audiences and critics have praised the epic actioner for the visual spectacle. As the return of Cholas has been welcomed in theatres, PS-2 managed to garner more than Rs 5o Crore in tow days. However, there have been minor dip in earnings on Saturday.

PONNIYIN SELVAN 2 BECOMES BIGGEST KOLLYWOOD OPENER AT WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE

Ponniyin Selvan-2 collected Rs 26.20 Crore India net on its second day for all languages, as reported by entertainment portal Sacnilk. The film is also expected to earn Rs 28 Crore India net on its third day for all languages. “Ponniyin Selvan 2 made minor gains across India as it collected around 1 crore nett more than it did on the first day. The main gains in percentage terms was the Hindi version which jumped 45% but it is on limited collections,” as reported by Box Office India. Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan has claimed that the film has got the biggest worldwide opening for a Kollywood film.

You may like to read

CHECK OUT MANOBALA VIJAYABALAN’S VIRAL TWEETS:

#PonniyinSelvan2 takes BIGGEST opening of the year at WW Box Office from Kollywood. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 29, 2023

#PonniyinSelvan part 2 WW Box Office TN – ₹ 21.37 cr

AP/TS – ₹ 3.02 cr

KA – ₹ 4.28 cr

KL – ₹ 2.95 cr

ROI – ₹ 2.41 cr

OS – ₹ 27.50 cr[Reported Locs] Total – ₹ 61.53 cr#PonniyinSelvan2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 29, 2023

CHECK OUT THE TWO-DAY COLLECTION OF PONNIYIN SELVAN-2 IN TAMIL NADU:

Friday – Rs 12.75 Crore

Saturday – Rs 13.25 Crore

TOTAL – Rs 26 Crore

CHECK OUT THE ALL INDIA COLLECTION OF PONNIYIN SELVAN-2 IN INDIA:

Friday – Rs 22.25 Crore approx.

Saturday – Rs 23. 50 Crore approx.

TOTAL – 45,75,00,000 approx.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram and Karthi are back resuming their roles of Nandini, Aditha Karikalan and Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan respectively in Ponniyin Selvan – 2. Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala portray Azhwarkkadiyan Nambi, Kundavai and Vanathi respectively in the epic saga. The Mani Ratnam directorial released on April 28, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.