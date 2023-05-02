Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam Recreates History as PS-2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide, Check Detailed Report
Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 4 detailed report and day-wise business breakup as the Mani Ratnam directorial goes on to gross Over Rs 200 crore worldwide in four days.
Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mani Ratnam’s epic, PS-2 is on a roll at the Box Office worldwide and has crossed the winning mark of Rs 200 crore already. The film which was released last Friday is unstoppable at the ticket window and has been earning in double digits even during weekdays. The Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer grossed around Rs 173 crore in its first weekend after which it didn’t slow down and reached Rs 200 crore in a matter of four days. The film has also crossed Rs 100 crore nett in India in four days and has become the third Tamil movie of the year to do so.
It took Ponniyin Selvan-2 four days to make a double century at Box Office while Ponniyin Selvan-1 reached the amazing benchmark worldwide in just three days.
CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PONNIYIN SELVAN-2 AFTER 4 DAYS (INDIA, NETT):
- Friday: Rs 24 crore
- Saturday: Rs 26.2 crore
- Sunday: Rs 30.3 crore
- Monday: Rs 23.25 crore (early estimate)
Total: Rs 103.75 crore
Ponniyin Selvan-2 is now on its way to crossing Rs 400 crore and it shall even go over this in its lifetime run. The second part of the Mani Ratnam directorial has received better reviews than the first one and that will definitely add to the moolah. With the help of good reviews, the credibility of a master filmmaker, and a celebrated star cast, Ponniyin Selvan-2 is on its way to becoming one of the most successful historic dramas in the country. The film has a good window to perform until another biggie hits the screens which is not happening anytime soon. PS-2 is making waves on the big screen and it has emerged as yet another winner from South India.
