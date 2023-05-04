Home

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mani Ratnam’s Film is Unstoppable, Does Crazy Business in Weekdays – Check Detailed Report

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mani Ratnam's film goes crazy with numbers; Rs 150 crore in the second weekend confirmed. Check the detailed report.

Ponniyin Selvan-2 latest box office collection update (Photo: Movie Still)

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2‘ is doing fabulous business at the Box Office. The film is about to end its first-week run and has neared Rs 150 crore nett in India. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala among others in the lead, PS-2 has collected Rs 122 crore (approx) in six days as it gears up to enter its second weekend with winning streak.

‘Ponniyin Selvan-2‘ opened at a whopping Rs 24 crore nett in India and the collections saw a huge jump on Sunday with the film raking in Rs 30.3 crore nett. It then breached the benchmark of Rs 200 crore (gross) worldwide on Tuesday, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF PONNIYIN SELVAN-2:

Friday: Rs 24 crore Saturday: Rs 26.2 crore Sunday: Rs 30.3 crore Monday: Rs 23.25 crore Tuesday: Rs 10.5 crore Wednesday: Rs 8 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 122.25 crore

‘Ponniyin Selvan-2‘ is expected to surpass the lifetime figure of ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1‘ at the Box Office. The film has received better reviews and better word-of-mouth as compared to the first film in the series, and that shall translate into substantial numbers. It grossed around Rs 173 crore in its first weekend after which it didn’t slow down and reached Rs 200 crore in a matter of four days. The film has also crossed Rs 100 crore nett in India in four days and has become the third Tamil movie of the year to do so.

It took ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2‘ four days to make a double century at Box Office while Ponniyin Selvan-1 reached the amazing benchmark worldwide in just three days.

With this pace, PS-2 is on its way to recreating history for Mani Ratnam at the Box Office and emerging as the highest-grossing movie of his career. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on ‘Ponniyin Selvan-2‘!

With this pace, PS-2 is on its way to recreating history for Mani Ratnam at the Box Office and emerging as the highest-grossing movie of his career. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on 'Ponniyin Selvan-2'!