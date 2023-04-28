Home

Ponniyin Selvan-2 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Ponniyin Selvan-2 leaked online: Mani Ratnam's directorial, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthy, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Trisha Krishnan has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Ponniyin Selvan-2 Leaked Online For Free Download: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. April 28. Starring a gamut of stars from the Tamil and Hindi film industries, Ponniyin Selvan-2 is a historic film that has been receiving good responses from the audience. However, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Ponniyin Selvan-2 was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, PS-2’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Ponniyin Selvan-2 is a historic film that features the Chola dynasty and the power struggle that shaped the way we look at our nation today. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthy, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipala among others in important roles. The viewers flocked to the cinemas to welcome the second installment of the grand film in a grand manner.

Ponniyin Selvan-2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntala, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

