Ponniyin Selvan Actor Chiyaan Vikram Takes a Sly Jibe at Boycott Trend: Chiyaan Vikram, who is playing the legendary Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I reacted to the boycott trend. The actor was at an event promoting his upcoming film Cobra where he was asked about the ongoing online cancel culture. The actor had a witty response to the question which left everyone in splits. When quizzed about the same Vikram said he doesn’t know what boycott is. Taking a sly dig at the journo he asked him in what language was he speaking. The Cobra star refused to directly comment on the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ hashtag trend.Also Read - Top 7 Bollywood Songs That Will Set The Mood For Ganesh Chaturthi | Ganpati Bappa Morya

CHECK OUT ANDHRA BOX OFFICE’S VIDEO OF CHIYAAN VIKRAM:

A Matured #ChiyaanVikram dismisses question about ongoing Boycott Bollywood saga in a funny manner! pic.twitter.com/e6mlH9Qyf6 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) August 28, 2022

Also Read - Chitrangada Singh Birthday: Actress Sets The Internet On Fire As She Looks Like A Fire Cracker In White Dress | Watch Video

Vikram answered the question and stated, “I don’t know what language you are speaking. What do you mean by that (boycott)? I know what’s a boy. I very well know what’s a girl. I know very, very well, what’s a cot. But, I don’t know what’s a boycott.” The question was asked in context of the Bollywood films that failed at the box office like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Dobaara. These movies were largely affected due to the boycott tend on social media. Also Read - Viral Video: Cobra Climbs on Sleeping Woman, Casually Chills There For An Hour | Watch

Vikram plays a genius mathematician in Cobra who is on a killing spree. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

For more updates on Chiyaan Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Cobra, check out this space at India.com.