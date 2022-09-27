Ponniyin Selvan: Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram have collaborated long for a project before Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. The Tamil novel of the same name by author Kalki Krishnamurthy was adapted for the big screen. Aishwarya will portray Mandakini Devi in the historical drama as well as queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor who is on a quest for vengeance. Aditya Karikalan will be portrayed by Vikram in the film. The Tamil actor was nothing but praises for his co-star Aish at a pre-release press conference for the movie on Monday in Delhi.Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan-1 Ticket Prices For Rs 100 Only? Mani Ratnam Requests Multiplex Owners

Chiyaan Vikram on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Being Under The Microscope

Aishwarya Rai's co-star Vikram talked about he felt that she is always under a microscope and it is so difficult being her. He said, "She has always stolen everyone's heart. Every time there have been many women, who have been queens, Aish (Aishwarya) has always been symbolic of that picture of perfection we look up to. I have seen her films, I've watched her and I think it wasn't just about beauty, it was what she stood for. I've always felt she has been under a microscope. It's so very difficult being her. She is constantly being watched, constantly needs to be perfect, and let me tell you, she has done it in style."

When Chiyaan Vikram Saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For The First Time

Chiyaan Vikram, who shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the Tamil and Hindi versions of the film Raavan, said, "The first time I saw her she hadn't even gotten the title yet, I was in the crowd. As she got in, the cloth got caught in her leg and she stumbled and I thought she's gonna fall on her face. She stumbled, she did a couple of missteps, she gathered her poise came back and did the routine whatever she was supposed to do. It struck me this person is going places. I sense that in her, the confidence, the poise, the grace. Anywhere you go, even in Chennai, in south India, even today there will be jewellery stores and saree stores with her picture."

Chiyaan Vikram Talks About Aishwarya Rai’s Professional Dedication

Chiyaan Vikram how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is divided between her time to personal and professional life. He said, "I got to work with her, I saw the other side where she is professional. It's three films with her actually. I like the way that she puts into her character, it's very difficult. This one is even more difficult now she's a mother, needs to spend time at home, needs to give Abhishek his time, get her lines straight…and she is still under the microscope. It's such a scary place. They always say where it's lonely at the top it's very scary. Aish it must be so scary being who you are…All our fans keep saying it's so nice to see you as a pair, but the only thing is, I never get her (Aishwarya) in the movies. They knock me off."

Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan stars Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi apart from Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The magnum opus is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

